Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. 381,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

