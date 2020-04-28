Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 350,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,505. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.