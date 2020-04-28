Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.23. 856,793 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

