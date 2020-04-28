Ironwood Financial llc Has $142,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of SPYX stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.05. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $83.39.

