Ironwood Financial llc Has $180,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 160,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,371. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.