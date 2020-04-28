Ironwood Financial llc Has $39,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.61. 375,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $198.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

