Ironwood Financial llc Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

BSJP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,695. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.