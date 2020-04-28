Ironwood Financial llc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.41. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,046. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

