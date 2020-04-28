Ironwood Financial llc Has $584,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 2,044,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

