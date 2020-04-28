Ironwood Financial llc Has $75,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKJ. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKJ traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $194.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

