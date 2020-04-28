Ironwood Financial llc Has $95,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

