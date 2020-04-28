Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 728,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,542,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 142,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,410,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 540,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,500. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

