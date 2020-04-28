Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. 19,673,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,139,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

