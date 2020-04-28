Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.88. 3,137,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

