Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $73.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $798.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,569,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

