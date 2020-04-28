Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.62. 43,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.