Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 66.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.64. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $194.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7728 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

