Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. 7,691,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.