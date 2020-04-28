Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.41. 1,036,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

