Ironwood Financial llc Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,851,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,570,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.