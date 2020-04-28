Ironwood Financial llc Sells 1,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 9,123,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080,880. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

