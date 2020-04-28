Ironwood Financial llc Sells 131,908 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

EFA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

