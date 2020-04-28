Ironwood Financial llc Sells 2,420 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,028. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.