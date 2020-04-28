Ironwood Financial llc Sells 2,478 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,464,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.76. 2,787,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.