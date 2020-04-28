Ironwood Financial llc Sells 388 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $4,827,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

