Ironwood Financial llc Sells 8,311 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 86,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,413. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.