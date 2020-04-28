Ironwood Financial llc Takes $893,000 Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

BATS IETC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,985 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

