Ironwood Financial llc Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $65.47. 2,752,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,198. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

