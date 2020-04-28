iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after buying an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,891,168 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42.

