iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.26. 11,891,168 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

