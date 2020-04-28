iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,681. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

