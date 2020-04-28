iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

