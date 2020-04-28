iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,486. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

