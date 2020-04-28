iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,446 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

