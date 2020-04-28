iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Water Oak Advisors LLC

Water Oak Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,625,000 after buying an additional 215,317 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 483,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 333,430 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 2,742,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

