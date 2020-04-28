iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Water Oak Advisors LLC

Water Oak Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 2.7% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,591. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

