iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Bought by Water Oak Advisors LLC

Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Spain ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 418,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,030. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.