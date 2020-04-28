iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 348,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.80. 1,690,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.