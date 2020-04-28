iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 273.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.