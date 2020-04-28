iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $185.34. 695,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

