iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,633. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.