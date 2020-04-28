iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,264 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

