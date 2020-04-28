iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,317 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,964. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

