Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

ITRI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.52. 242,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,369. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after buying an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

