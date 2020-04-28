ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

ITT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 515,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $32,072,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ITT by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,186,000 after buying an additional 403,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

