Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 701,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

