Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,697. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.12.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.