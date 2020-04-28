Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.09, approximately 1,738,818 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,317,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

