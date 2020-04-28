KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.00, approximately 382,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 264,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

KB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

