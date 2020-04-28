KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 180,077 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. 1,046,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.